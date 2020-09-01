industry city

First Online-Only Whole Foods Store Opens Up in Brooklyn

First Whole Foods Online-Only Store Opens up in Brooklyn
Whole Foods Market

What to Know

  • Whole Foods Market has opened its first-ever permanent online-only store in Brooklyn Tuesday.
  • This new delivery-only retail model will allow Whole Foods Market to serve more customers as the demand for grocery delivery, particularly during the ongoing pandemic, continues to grow.
  • The brand-new Industry City location will exclusively serve customers in the Brooklyn area.

Whole Foods Market has opened its first-ever permanent online-only store in Brooklyn Tuesday.

This new delivery-only retail model will allow Whole Foods Market to serve more customers as the demand for grocery delivery, particularly during the ongoing pandemic, continues to grow.

The brand-new location at 167 41st St. in Industry City will exclusively serve customers in the Brooklyn area.

News

Schools 8 hours ago

NYC Schools Delay Opening as Mayor, Union Reach Deal to Avert Teacher Strike

COVID-19 8 hours ago

Do You Live in a Viral Hotspot? 2 States Added to Tri-State Quarantine List; 33 Areas Affected

“Whole Foods Market is proud to introduce our first ever, permanent online-only store in Brooklyn, which will allow us to better serve the community and meet the growing demand for grocery delivery. We have hired hundreds of Whole Foods Market Team Members and other applicants throughout the NYC area, who will be dedicated to preparing orders for grocery delivery, enabling us to reach more customers than ever before," a Whole Foods Market spokesperson said.

The planning for the new store format began more than a year ago. Amazon and Whole Foods Market worked together to make this new online-only store a reality.

This article tagged under:

industry cityNew York CityBrooklynWHOLE FOODSWhole Foods Market
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us