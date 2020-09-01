First Online-Only Whole Foods Store Opens Up in Brooklyn

What to Know Whole Foods Market has opened its first-ever permanent online-only store in Brooklyn Tuesday.

Whole Foods Market has opened its first-ever permanent online-only store in Brooklyn Tuesday.

The brand-new location at 167 41st St. in Industry City will exclusively serve customers in the Brooklyn area.

“Whole Foods Market is proud to introduce our first ever, permanent online-only store in Brooklyn, which will allow us to better serve the community and meet the growing demand for grocery delivery. We have hired hundreds of Whole Foods Market Team Members and other applicants throughout the NYC area, who will be dedicated to preparing orders for grocery delivery, enabling us to reach more customers than ever before," a Whole Foods Market spokesperson said.

The planning for the new store format began more than a year ago. Amazon and Whole Foods Market worked together to make this new online-only store a reality.