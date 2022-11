A rescue mission unfolded Saturday morning at a high-rise apartment building in midtown.

FDNY members rushed to the building on East 52nd Street for reports of a fire on the 20th floor of the residential structure.

The department said multiple 911 callers reported that people were trapped in their units.

Four people were being evaluated at the scene, officials said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This story is developing.