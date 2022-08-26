Fire Erupts At New Jersey Banquet Venue, Ruining Couple's Wedding

A New Jersey couple's wedding day was ruined Thursday after a fire erupted at their banquet venue.

The flames broke out just before 6 p.m. at The Rockleigh, along Paris Avenue in Bergen County. According to the Northvale Police Department, the fire started in a boiler and quickly spread to the second floor, creating a heavy smoke condition inside.

Firefighters from 11 nearby departments responded, and everyone was able to get out of the building quickly and safely. Video shows black plumes of smoke coming up from the club. The fire was knocked down and under control in just over half an hour, police said.

Event planners hustled, and tried to move the evening wedding ceremony outside. Guests mingled in the parking lot for some time, before the bride and groom decided to reschedule their wedding for a later date.

No injuries were reported.