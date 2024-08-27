9 hurt in raging Brooklyn apartment fire

Nearly a dozen people were hurt and three times as many displaced by a four-alarm fire that roared through a Brooklyn apartment building overnight, authorities say.

At least six children were said to be among the more than 30 displaced when flames tore through a multi-unit building on Dean Street in Brownsville, between Mother Gaston Boulevard and Sackman Street, starting late Monday.

Fire was reported on the second and third floors, with extension. A fourth alarm was called shortly after 11 p.m. The fire was under control before dawn Tuesday.

Six firefighters and three civilians were said to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the blaze. The cause is under investigation.

No other details on the victims or the nature of their injuries were immediately available.