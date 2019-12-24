Kitchen Fire Inside Manhattan High-Rise Prompts Major FDNY Response

A kitchen fire prompted the FDNY to swarm Manhattan residential high-rise located blocks away from the Queensboro Bridge on the morning of Christmas Eve.

The call reporting the smoke condition inside 400 E. 56th St. came in at around 8:38 a.m., according to the FDNY.

It was later determined that the smoke condition was the result of a kitchen fire on the 28th floor of the building, fire officials tells News 4, adding that the occupant of that apartment was taken to the hospital, possibly with smoke inhalation.

Citizen App video shows multiple FDNY ladder trucks and first responder vehicles at the high-rise. As of 9:13 a.m. units were still on scene.