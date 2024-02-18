FDNY lieutenant charged with strangulation for on-the-job fight with EMT: Source

Police arrested an FDNY lieutenant Saturday for allegedly strangling a paramedic while on the job, a senior law enforcement source said.

The 47-year-old Brooklyn man, Neal Francis, was picked up by police over the weekend on strangulation charges, an NYPD spokesperson confirmed. The department referred additional inquiries to the FDNY, but said the incident was not domestic in nature.

The senior official said an argument between the lieutenant and EMT, while the two were working, escalated to a physical altercation Saturday morning. It wasn't clear whether any serious injuries were sustained in the incident.

A spokesperson told News 4 the FDNY was aware of the arrest and had requested incident paperwork from police in order to review the situation further and rule on any disciplinary action.

The investigation is ongoing.