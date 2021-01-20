Capitol Riot

FBI Snares 2 More Men in new York in Capitol Riot Case: Sources

The tally of criminal cases stemming from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot continues to grow

By Joe Valiquette and Jonathan Dienst

The FBI has arrested yet another man in New York City for his alleged participation in the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol and one in Westchester County in connection with the events of that day, law enforcement sources with knowledge of the investigation told News 4 Wednesday.

Samuel Fisher, 35, was taken into custody on East 90th Street near York Avenue and is expected to appear via teleconference in federal court in Manhattan later Wednesday, the source said. Details on his alleged involvement weren't available.

Federal charges were filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. No attorney information for Fisher was available as of mid-morning Wednesday.

The night before, a man was arrested in Westchester County's South Salem, also on federal charges filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., sources said. That man has been identified as Patrick Edward McCaughey. He is expected to appear via teleconference in federal court in White Plains later Wednesday.

No details on his case or a potential lawyer for him were immediately available either.

Fisher and McCaughey are the latest to be cuffed in New York in connection with the violent siege as the tally of criminal cases continues to grow.

A former New York fashion student accused of participating in the riot and posting on social media about “storming” the building appeared in court Tuesday, as did a retired FDNY firefighter, who was charged over the weekend for his alleged involvement in the violent siege. Other arrests in New York have been reported from the upstate and Hudson Valley areas.

