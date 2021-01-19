Retired Firefighter Surrenders in Capitol Riot Case; Ex-NYC Student Also Due in Court

A former New York fashion student accused of participating in the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol and posting on social media about “storming” the building is expected to appear in court Tuesday as the tally of criminal cases kept growing.

Meanwhile, a retired FDNY firefighter who was also charged over the weekend for his alleged involvement in the violent siege has surrendered to authorities. That retired firefighter, Thomas Fee, of Freeport, is expected to appear in Brooklyn Federal Court Tuesday, along with a New York court employee who was arrested earlier in the day for allegedly threatening elected officials online.

Fee and the ex-fashion student, Nicolas Moncada of Staten Island, will ultimately be prosecuted by the U.S. attorney's office in Washington, D.C. Officials confirmed charges were brought against them after obtaining photo evidence of their alleged participation in the riot earlier this month.

Moncada, 20, was picked up by FBI officials Monday morning in Washington, D.C. after the bureau linked the Staten Island man to the events at the Capitol. On an Instagram account officials linked to Moncada, the former Fashion Institute of Technology student documented his trespassing of the building.

Two days after the riot, Moncada's school, which he has not been enrolled in since May 2020, shared information with FBI New York of the Staten Island man's post to social media and alleged involvement. Several videos appear to document Moncada participation, including a photo with captioned "Outside Pelosi's office."

Two men from New York were charged by federal officials on Monday for their alleged involvement in the deadly siege of the U.S. Capitol earlier this month. NBC New York's Greg Cergol and Erica Byfield report.

"Mr. Moncada denies any participation in the effort to overthrow the Government, and he looks forward to defending his good name," his lawyer, Mario Gallucci, said.

Federal investigators showed up to a Staten Island residence believed to be the home of Moncada around 5 a.m. Monday, neighbors told NBC New York.

"Nicolas Moncada is now in custody for his role in assaulting the U.S. Capitol while our representatives were inside performing their constitutional duties," William Sweeney Jr., assistant director in charge of the FBI's New York field office, said.

ADIC Sweeney's statement following Nicolas Moncada's arrest for his role in the riot and assault on the Capitol building:



"For those still thinking of employing violence to interfere with our Nation's laws and institutions, our message is simple - don't do it."



Full statement: pic.twitter.com/kH9G7EN5Mi — FBI New York (@NewYorkFBI) January 18, 2021

Federal authorities also charged Fee, an active Freeport Fire Department volunteer firefighter, on Monday, but he had not been arrested as of the afternoon, a senior official said.

The FDNY confirms the Long Island man is a 22-year veteran of the department who retired in October 2020. A spokesperson previously told NBC New York that the FDNY had received allegations of active and retired members who were at the Capitol on Jan. 6 and provided that intel to the FBI.

Court documents claim Fee sent photo evidence of himself inside the Capitol to a close contact who works within a branch of the State Department. Officials allege Fee drove down to Washington, D.C. on Jan. 5 and return the day after the riot, on Jan. 7. The vehicle registered to the Long Island man was observed crossing the Verrazano Bridge on each of those days, the docs say.

Fee's girlfriend allegedly posted about his involvement in the riot on Facebook. The post was observed by a special agent with the U.S. Diplomatic Security Service who contacted Fee directly over text.

According to court docs, Fee not only admitted via text message his participation on Jan. 6, he sent the agent a selfie allegedly taken inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda. The special agent took the photo and shared it with the Joint Terrorism Task Force. The selfie was cross-checked with Fee driver's license photo in state DMV records to further prove his participation.

It wasn't immediately clear if Fee had legal representation.

The charges against Moncada and Fee follow the arrests of two New York men over the weekend as well as a New Jersey Army reservist who lived on a nearby Naval base with "secret" security clearance.

Timothy Louis Hale-Cusanelli, who works as a contractor with "secret" security clearance and access to "a variety of munitions" at the Naval base in Colts Neck, was described by an informant in his criminal complaint as an "avowed white supremacist and Nazi sympathizer who posts video opinion statements on YouTube proffering extreme political opinions and viewpoints."

So far, the FBI has arrested at least 82 people from across the country who allegedly participated in the riot. Local law enforcement agencies have arrested at least 42 people, bringing the arrest totals to 124.