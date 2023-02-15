Family Ups Reward to $100K to Find Killer of Long Island Detective in 1990 Car Bombing

The family of a Long Island police officer who was killed in a car bombing in his own front yard 33 years ago is hoping an increased reward will help bring them some long sought-after justice.

In a crime that made headlines across the region, Detective Dennis Wustenhoff died on Feb. 15, 1990, after a bomb hidden inside his unmarked car exploded in front of his home in North Patchogue. The blast even blew out the windows of the home, while his three kids — all 14 years old or younger at the time — were at school.

Wustenhoff’s daughters say they are still haunted by that day, and angered that their dad’s killer has never been charged.

"It’s something you can’t get rid of, you think about it every single day," said Jennifer Wustenhoff Lees. "It shook the neighborhood for miles and our lives forever."

"It still haunts us all these years later as an adult. It still just sits with you," said Melissa Wustenhoff Scelsi. "There’s still this piece, this loose end that you’re just always waiting to tie up."

To tie up that decades-old loose end, Wustenhoff’s daughters and Suffolk County's top cop announced an increased reward for information leading to an arrest — hoping the larger reward will lead them to their father's killer. The amount is now $100,000.

"Hopefully we’ll rejuvenate the investigation. Give us some information and apprehend an individual involved," said Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison. "We can't do this by ourselves. And in order for us to get to the point where someone is being held responsible, someone's got to call our CrimeStoppers hotline and give us information.

After Wustenhoff’s murder, a then-Nassau County police officer was identified as a possible suspect. However, he was never charged, despite the fact that Wustenhoff’s daughters say their dad was having an affair with that officer's wife.

"It is never too late to do the right thing," said Jennifer Wustenhoff Lees. "We can’t give up. We won’t give up."

Wustenhoff’s daughters carried their father's photo to the memorial for fallen officers outside of Suffolk Police headquarters. His oldest daughter wore his wedding band around her neck, a symbol of hope that his killer will be brought to justice and that the case will be closed with an arrest.

"We're going to keep going until we get justice for our dad and our family," said Jennifer.