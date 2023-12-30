Family of four found dead in NY home from apparent murder-suicide

A father, mother, and their two boys were found shot to death inside their family home in New York early Saturday morning, local police said.

Clarkstown Police sent officers to a New City home on Clydesdale Court shortly after midnight to perform a welfare check, the department said in a press release. New City is located in Rockland County, approximately 30 miles north of New York City.

The responding cops entered the home around 12:20 a.m. and found all four people dead from apparent gunshot wounds. According to police, the father "appears to have a self inflicted gunshot wound."

The names of the family members was being withheld while authorities worked to notify next of kin. Officials said the boys were ages 10 and 12.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

A briefing on the case is expected later in the weekend; it's timing has not been determined.

The investigation is ongoing.

SUICIDE PREVENTION HELP:

Lifeline Chat and Text, a service of the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline), at 9-8-8 provides people in distress or those around them, with 24-hour support. People can call or text 9-8-8 to connect with crisis counselors.