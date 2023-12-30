New York

Family of four found dead in NY home from apparent murder-suicide

Police found the parents and two boys dead inside the family's home in New City early Saturday

By NBC New York Staff

News 4

A father, mother, and their two boys were found shot to death inside their family home in New York early Saturday morning, local police said.

Clarkstown Police sent officers to a New City home on Clydesdale Court shortly after midnight to perform a welfare check, the department said in a press release. New City is located in Rockland County, approximately 30 miles north of New York City.

The responding cops entered the home around 12:20 a.m. and found all four people dead from apparent gunshot wounds. According to police, the father "appears to have a self inflicted gunshot wound."

The names of the family members was being withheld while authorities worked to notify next of kin. Officials said the boys were ages 10 and 12.

A briefing on the case is expected later in the weekend; it's timing has not been determined.

The investigation is ongoing.

SUICIDE PREVENTION HELP:

Lifeline Chat and Text, a service of the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline), at 9-8-8 provides people in distress or those around them, with 24-hour support. People can call or text 9-8-8 to connect with crisis counselors.

