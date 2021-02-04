Suffolk County

Fake Cop Kidnaps 14-Year-Old Girl Off Long Island Street; Harrowing Escape Follows

The girls told the man they were walking to the library and he offered them a ride; once they got there, he told the older girl to get out of the vehicle and drove off with the 14-year-old girl still in his SUV

A man pretending to be a police officer kidnapped a 14-year-old girl off a Long Island street in the middle of the afternoon Wednesday and remains on the loose, authorities say.

The 14-year-old was walking with a 16-year-old girl on Herbert Avenue in Lindenhurst around 3:35 p.m. when the man, who was driving a white SUV, rolled up to them and identified himself as a cop, Suffolk County police said Thursday.

The girls told the man they were walking to the library, at which point the man told the girls to get in his SUV and he'd give them a ride, police said. Both girls got into the vehicle. Once they got to the library parking lot, the man told the 16-year-old girl to get out of his SUV so he could speak to the younger girl, police said.

Then he drove off, the 14-year-old girl still in his car, to a nearby park. He parked his SUV there and began to touch the child but she was able to fight him off and get out of the vehicle, police said. She ran to a nearby home for help and the homeowner called 911.

Police haven't yet released a photo of the vehicle or a sketch of the suspect involved. Their investigation is ongoing.

