Fake Con Ed Crew Breaks Into NYC Home, Ties Up 58-Year-Old Woman: Cops

Two men posing as Con Edison workers forced their way into a Brooklyn apartment late Monday and tied up a 58-year-old woman inside, threatening to shoot her if she yelled, authorities said Tuesday.

The victim had minor injuries and refused medical attention after the break-in just before midnight on Rockaway Parkway, according to police. The robbers made off with a television and other items. One had a gun.

Cops say the thieves were only in the apartment for about 15 minutes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.