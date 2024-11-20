A New Jersey man who was a co-owner of a gymnastics and tumbling center was arrested last weekend after he allegedly sexually assaulted a teen girl, according to the Galloway Township Police Department.

Officers said they received a report of an adult male, identified as Matthew A. Shriver, was engaging in sexual activity with a 16-year-old girl.

Investigators found cell phone evidence that confirmed the statements made by the victim, police said. This discovery led to searches of the 51-year-old's cell phone, personal vehicle and place of business known as Everest Gymnastics & Tumbling Center in Galloway Township.

Officials said that more evidence was found after conducting those searches.

Shriver, of Brigantine, was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child and other related charges.

He was taken to the Atlantic County Justice Facility and will stay there until his first court date.

The Everest Gymnastics and Tumbling Center took to their Facebook to alert their community that Shriver does not work there anymore. The post also says that he will not have any access to the facility.

The post goes on to say that the gym's "sole owner" is Jennifer Jones and the rest of the staff "has nothing but the children’s best interest."

If you were a victim of Shriver and wish to report an incident, please contact the Galloway Township Police Department right away by calling 609-652-3705.