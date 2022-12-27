Energy Efficiency Tips to Save Money This Winter

Extreme winter weather continues to loom as New York remains in a state of emergency and areas of Western New York are impacted by a once-in-a-century blizzard.

Freezing temperatures may send you running to the thermostat to bump up the heat and, consequently, bump up your energy bill.

However, there are some cost-saving steps you can take to make sure that your household is utilizing its energy most efficiently.

Here are some tips from PSEG Long Island to keep your energy bill down this winter:

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Move furniture and drapes away from heat sources. Blocking vents prevents significant amounts of warm air from heating your room.

Decreasing the thermostat temperature by just one degree can potentially help lower you bill. Lowering it by 5-10 degrees at night while you're asleep can create even more savings.

Utilize programmable thermostats to regulate household temperature. ENERGY STAR estimates that the average household can save $180 when using a programmable thermostat properly.

A high efficiency air source heat pump (ASHP) can help money and lower energy usage. It can also help regulate temperatures in warmer months.

Replace incandescent light bulbs with LED bulbs to improve energy efficiency. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, LEDs use up to 90% less energy and last up to 25 times longer than incandescent bulbs.

Seal windows and door frames with weather stripping and cover window air conditioning units to reduce drafts.

Be sure to close fireplace damper when not in use as this provides a direct route for heated air to escape the house.

Reduce "phantom power" by unplugging electronic devices not in use! They use electricity even when they are turned off.

Set your ceiling fan to rotate clockwise on low to push warm air down into a room and pulls cool air toward the ceiling.

Utilize natural night! Opening up curtains and blinds in rooms that get lots of direct sunlight and closing them at night can naturally warm your home.

Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows that space heating the greatest source of household energy consumption. In 2015, it averaged 43% of total consumption amongst all homes.

The EIA says only 7% of the residential sector's end use energy consumption was accounted for by renewable energy sources in 2021.

Working to increase efficiency in your home can not only reduce your carbon footprint but save you a lot of money over time.