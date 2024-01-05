WATCH LIVE: Huge Elizabeth fire sends smoke to Staten Island

Firefighters doggedly battled a four-alarm fire that engulfed a New Jersey building early Friday.
The fire at Trumbull Street in Elizabeth, just southeast of Newark Liberty International Airport, broke out around 5:30 a.m. It was still raging hours later.
Chopper 4 was over the scene, capturing angry orange flames towering on the roof. Black smoke could be seen billowing toward Staten Island.
Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright NBC New York