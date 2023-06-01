New Jersey

Dump Truck Slams Into NJ Gas Station

The wreck closed southbound lanes of U.S. Route 1 in Lawrence Township, New Jersey, Thursday

By Dan Stamm

Dump truck crashed into a Shell gas station.
SkyForce10

A dump truck crashed into a gas pump in Mercer County, New Jersey, Thursday afternoon, leaving a path a wreckage that appeared to include a car.

The crash at the shell gas station along U.S. Route 1 at Franklin Corner Road left the southbound lanes of Route 1 in Lawrence Township closed shortly after 1 p.m., according to NJDOT.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was injured.

The dump truck came to rest under the gas pump covering. Another car appeared to have been torn apart.

NBC10 has calls out to county investigators to get details about the wreck.

This story is developing and will be updated.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyMercer Countyfirst alert traffic
