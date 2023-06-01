Dump Truck Slams Into NJ Gas Station

A dump truck crashed into a gas pump in Mercer County, New Jersey, Thursday afternoon, leaving a path a wreckage that appeared to include a car.

The crash at the shell gas station along U.S. Route 1 at Franklin Corner Road left the southbound lanes of Route 1 in Lawrence Township closed shortly after 1 p.m., according to NJDOT.

Rt 1 southbound all lanes closed at Franklin Corner Rd/Bakers Basin Rd in Lawrence due to due crash. Slow down, use caution, and expect delays. — NJDOT (@NewJerseyDOT) June 1, 2023

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was injured.

The dump truck came to rest under the gas pump covering. Another car appeared to have been torn apart.

NBC10 has calls out to county investigators to get details about the wreck.

This story is developing and will be updated.

