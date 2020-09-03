MTA

‘Dumb and Dangerous': MTA Condemns Man Seen Clinging to Bus on NYC Highway

"I saw him, I pulled up next to him. He kind of smiled at me and we went our separate ways," said the man who took the video

NBC Universal, Inc.

The MTA started collecting bus fare again on Monday and someone found a jawdropping way to hitch a ride for free.

A man was clinging on the back of an MTA bus on the FDR Drive on Tuesday, according to John Caruso who captured the shocking video. Caruso says he was in the passenger seat and couldn't believe what he was seeing. He saw the bus get on the busy New York City highway and witnessed the man hanging on for a while.

"Is this guy kidding me? We're on the highway," Caruso can be heard saying in the footage.

Local

Air Force 21 mins ago

Vet Pleads for Help Keeping Dog in U.S. After Return From Middle East

New York 3 hours ago

Report Finds New York-Area Lost 1.3 Million Jobs in One-Year Span

"It's not every day you see somebody kind of surfing on the back of the bus, especially going down the FDR," he later told NBC New York. "I saw him, I pulled up next to him. He kind of smiled at me and we went our separate ways."

It's unclear how the scary bus ride ended for the man in the video.

An MTA spokesperson condemned the stunt, calling it "incredibly dumb and dangerous" and urged others to "never do it."

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

MTAweird
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us