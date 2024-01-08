Brooklyn

Driver runs from mangled Brooklyn hit-and-run that killed 1, hurt 3: NYPD

By Romney Smith

NBC Universal, Inc.

Investigators were in Brooklyn overnight checking out the scene of a mangled car wreck, one that caused the death of at least one person and hospitalized three others.

The crash happened on Irving Avenue in Bushwick, according to police, when a Kia Sportage and Toyota Yaris collided around 1 a.m. Monday. The force of the crash appeared to total both vehicles.

Police said there were four people inside the Toyota at the time of impact. A 30-year-old man died from the injuries he sustained in the crash; two others, 29 and 34, were taken to the hospital with critical injuries; the fourth man was also hurt, but expected to recover.

Cops were searching throughout the morning for the occupants of the Kia who reportedly ran from the area. The NYPD said a 26-year-old man had been arrested by late morning and was expected to be charged with driving while intoxicated.

A second person who had been inside the KIA was still being sought by police.

The area had been closed off for several hours for the police investigation. The scene was ultimately cleared by the morning.

The police investigation is ongoing.

