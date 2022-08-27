Drive-By NYC Shooting Grazes Woman Walking With Young Kid: NYPD

A woman and child walking through the Bronx were caught up in a drive-by shooting Friday evening, with the former suffering a graze wound to her left cheek, police said.

The shooting took place around 6:30 p.m. in the Mount Eden section of the borough when a white BMW pulled up and two suspects inside opened fire.

Video shared by the NYPD shows the moment the car came to a stop and both men riding in the front of the vehicle stuck their guns through open windows and fired upon two unknown subjects.

Police said one of their bullets struck the 32-year-old woman in the face, but the child she was walking with was unharmed. She was said to be OK and refused medical attention.

The suspects, meanwhile, fled in the white car and were still being sought by police the next day.