Drastic NYC First Responder Shortages Feared as Vaccine Mandate Deadline Hits Friday

What to Know New York City announced last week it was expanding its COVID-19 vaccine mandate to all public employees with no test-out option

The deadline for those workers, who include firefighters, police officers, transit officers and many essential employees, to show proof of at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose is 5 p.m. Friday

City Hall says it has enough vaccinated workers to cover any potential shortage but time will tell; the FDNY expects 20% of fire companies closed and 20% fewer ambulances on the road come Monday

New York City's Uniformed Firefighters Association, which represents about 9,000 active and as many as 25,000 members overall, including retirees, plans a march in protest of the mayor's imminent vaccination mandate for public workers Thursday.

Other unions are expected to join the protest, which is set to kick off at Gracie Mansion, Mayor Bill de Blasio's official residence. It's the latest in a series of such protests and comes about 30 hours before the mayor's 5 p.m. Friday deadline for all municipal workers to show proof of at least one vaccine dose or face unpaid leave.

There is no test-out option. The new rules affect more than 160,000 workers (including police, firefighters and correctional officers) who aren't vaccinated.

About 40% of FDNY firefighters are unvaccinated, the latest figures show. UFA's president last week said he'd order those who choose not to get vaccinated to report for duty anyway -- setting up a showdown with City Hall and first responders.

In a Twitter message ahead of the planned march, the union warned, "The only thing that can stop NYC firefighters from fulfilling their oath is the mayor not fulfilling his" -- and played an old clip of de Blasio saying, "The government is supposed to listen to us when we say something is important."

"We are telling you THIS is important, Bill. Why won't you listen?" it continued.

In announcing the expanded vaccination mandate last week, de Blasio said those whose jobs it is to protect the public must do so in part by protecting themselves. People shouldn't have to worry the first responders hired to keep them safe could infect them with a virus estimated to have killed nearly 35,000 city residents alone.

What some are worried about, though, is a potential shortage of first responders for emergencies. The FDNY is looking at the potential for as many as 20% of fire companies to be closed and 20% fewer ambulances on the road come Monday.

De Blasio has insisted that there is enough vaccinated manpower to keep the city safe. He acknowledged the city doesn't have substitutes on hand, as was the case when there was talk of a potential teacher shortage ahead of the Department of Education vaccine mandate, but said a plan would come if one is needed.

"These are organizations used to crisis and disaster and they know how to keep things going," de Blasio said Wednesday.

The mayor has said there's been a notable uptick in city employees getting vaccinated since his announcement and he expects a particular surge Friday.

And if that doesn't happen? FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro ensured continuity of operations and public safety in a statement late Wednesday. He also acknowledged the challenge.

"The department must manage the unfortunate fact that a portion of our workforce has refused to comply with a vaccine mandate for all city employees," Nigro said. "We will use all means at our disposal, including mandatory overtime, mutual aid from other EMS providers, and significant changes to the schedules."

That could mean canceled vacation time and pulling in aid from voluntary units, including private hospitals, and volunteers to help a depleted EMS corps.

The NYPD, whose union lost its latest legal challenge to the mandate, is making similar contingency plans.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea recorded a video reminding the holdouts that "we will be sending again notifications to people that our records say don't have the vaccination and then we are planning for contingencies at the same time."

As of Wednesday, the commissioner said 73% of NYPD officers are vaccinated, with 800 doing so the day before. Shea went on to say that the number of those adhering to the mandate changes "minute by minute at this point."

The mayor's office added a perk -- an extra $500 in the paychecks of city workers who get their first doses at a city-run site before the deadline -- though it's not clear how effective an incentive that will be for those so adamantly opposed.

First responders were exceedingly hard hit by COVID early in the pandemic, contracting the virus as they responded to calls amid a chaotic unknown. UFA says more than 70% of its members were infected at some point. Hundreds of FDNY members, along with NYPD officers, have died of the virus since March 2020.

The same mandate takes effect for uniformed city corrections officers on Dec. 1.

