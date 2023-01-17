harrison

Double Stabbing in New Jersey Leaves Woman Dead; Suspect in Custody: Sources

Law enforcement sources confirm that a suspect is in custody.

By Tracie Strahan

Two women were stabbed before sunrise Tuesday in New Jersey in an incredibly bloody scene that ended with the death of one of them, according to local police and prosecutors.

Officers from the Harrison Police Department as well as detectives from the Hudson County Prosecutors were on the scene for hours -- seen searching with flashlights and hauling away large bags of evidence.

The prosecutor’s office confirms the scene is in connection to a multiple stabbing incident with two victims. They say one of those victims -- a woman -- died from the incident.

Law enforcement sources familiar with the case believe the violence started inside and then spilled onto the courtyard of the Harrison Gardens Apartments.

Images from the scene revealed evidence markers next to shoes and bloody clothing -- a violent pathway that apparently led to the third floor of the apartment complex.

Neighbors who woke up to crime scene tape were surprised.

"They have some security here," Harrison resident Larry Kelly said. "This is getting crazy."

