Doorbell Slaying of NY Father on Daughter's 8th Birthday Unsolved: ‘Our Family Is Not the Same'

Unsolved murders in a Long Island community are getting a boost of attention this week -- and an extra cash reward -- as part of a national week highlighting victims of violent crimes.

The head of the Suffolk County Police Department announced the $5,000 cash reward for five separate cases in hopes of gaining renewed attention during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week and generating fresh tips that could lead to arrests.

Among those five cases is Roquez "Willy" Villalba-Jimenez, a 32-year-old father to two girls gunned down in the entryway of his Huntington Station home last August. Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said the family spent that evening out at dinner celebrating the 8th birthday of his daughter, Abigail, before returning home.

"Willy and his wife are watching television, and then the doorbell rang. Willy went to go answer the door and Teresa heard two gunshots. She ran to the door and saw her husband lying on the floor," Harrison said at a press conference Monday.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Abigail, hearing the commotion, also came downstairs to find her father murdered.

Handout Roquez "Willy" Villalba-Jimenez in photos with his wife and two daughters.

In the eight months that have followed, no arrests have been made and police still do not have a motive behind the cold-blooded killing.

"We're asking, we're begging anyone in the community: if you know something, say something," Sandra Huffman said, . wiping away tears.

"No parent should have to bury their child. My parents had to experience the worst pain any parent can experience. My nieces lost their father, who they were literally his world. He was my older brother, there were four of us. Our family is not the same anymore," she said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in five unsolved cases: three homicides and two fatal hit-and-runs. In at least two of those cases the victims were teens, police said.

Harrison said the police department will continue highlighting the unsolved cases throughout the week.