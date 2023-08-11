Dominican Day Parade 2023: Timing, street closures and what to know

What to Know The Dominican Day Parade 2023 will take place on Sunday, Aug. 13 on Sixth Avenue from 37th to 52nd street starting at noon until 4 p.m.

For the first time in the event's history, the country's president will be in attendance.

NBC 4 and Telemundo 47 will be sponsoring this year's celebration.

This year's Dominican Day Parade is almost here — take a look at who's involved, street closures, timing and all the details you need to know.

Now in its 41st year, the event will take place on Sunday, Aug. 13, going north up Sixth Avenue from 37th to 52nd Street starting at noon and lasting until 4 p.m.

Here is a breakdown of the street closures along the parade route:

Formation:

36th, 37th, 38th Street between Broadway and 5th Avenue

Route:

6th Avenue between 36th and 52nd Street

Dispersal:

52nd Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue

Miscellaneous:

6th Avenue between West 35th Street and West 36th Street

38th Street between 7th Avenue and Broadway

47th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

50th Street between 6th Avenue and Rockefeller Plaza

39th Street between 5th Avenue and Broadway

42nd Street between 5th Avenue and Broadway

45th Street between 5th Avenue and Broadway

48th Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue

51st Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue

This year's parade theme is "Our History, Our People," honoring the community members who exemplify the vibrant culture of the Dominican Republic and its people and who have made significant contributions to their respective fields.

The Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader will be in attendance and will be recognized as the Grand Marshal. This will go down as the first time in the parade's history that will count with the participation of the country's president.

Other announced honorees will include global Dominican singer Natti Natasha as the Queen of the Parade and DJ Adoni as the King. Entrepreneur and community advocate Antonio Cabrera will be recognized as the Cacique of Hope and Los Lideres - Banda Real as the International Band of the Year, while actress and model Celines Toribio will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The parade will include on-stage performances and cultural en-route exhibitions. The event will showcase vibrant floats and costumes as well as traditional music and food that will ensure a day of fun and celebration for all.

Nonetheless, festivities will begin before the grand day. Most notably, the Dominican Day Parade - Benefit Gala will take place on Friday from 8 p.m. to midnight. This early celebration will feature live performances by Dominican artists and traditional Dominican cuisine, with proceeds going towards supporting local Dominican communities.

NBC 4 and Telemundo 47 will be sponsoring this year's Dominican Day Parade.