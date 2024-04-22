Seen on camera: Dozens of dogs rescued after fire broke out at NJ business

Footage from body cameras worn by first responders show the moments officers ran into a smoky building in New Jersey to save dozens of dogs from a fire, and the heroic actions of strangers who helped as well.

The first responders sprinted into the Fairfield Luxury Pet Hotel trapped inside by the heavy smoke that came from a raging fire at a nearby business.

Police said a total of 46 dogs were found inside. All were later accounted for and uninjured, saved by police and firefighters who did whatever they could to get the pups out.

"It was a little bit of everything. Carrying them, the smaller dogs, but we also found a bunch of leashes inside, and we were able to leash dogs to get them around to the back," said Fairfield Police Officer Stacy Chiarolanza. "There was a brief moment where one dog was missing, and like a storybook finale, one of the cops walked out with the dog in his arms."

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Graham Clarke had just closed up his workshop around the corner on Saturday night when he saw the fire on his way home with his wife. He knew he had to stop and help.

"We called 911, I looked to see if anyone was in obvious danger," said Clarke. "As soon as we knew there were dogs in the building, we were like, 'Well, people are going to be going in and bringing the dogs out, need someone outside to hold the dogs.' So me and my wife and some friends who were working late here, we were corralling the dogs."

Once outside, the dogs were brought to a backyard pen before they were taken to another pet facility and eventually reunited with their families.

In a statement, the pet hotel's co-founder said "I want to express my deepest thanks to the police officers, firefighters, and Humane Society team members. Emergency protocols we have in place all came together and led to quick and decisive action that kept our furry guests safe during a stressful situation.”

A cause of the fire has not yet been determined. An investigation by the fire marshal is ongoing.

"It’s a great feeling. We know this could’ve turned out worse. I had four of my officers go in without their breathing apparatuses, and risked their lives to save these dogs. They won't call themselves heroes, but we all know they’re heroes, absolutely," said Chiarolanza.