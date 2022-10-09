Dog Missing After Car Briefly Stolen During Woman's Trip to Bronx for Funeral

A New Jersey woman is desperate to find Basil, her emotional support dog taken away in her stolen car while she was in the Bronx on Friday for a funeral.

The woman suspects her dog was let go after her car was swiped near Boston Road and found ditched without the keys a short time later on East 137th Street.

Basil, a trained emotion support dog, is just one year old and was about to reach a full year with the owner later this month.

The woman, from the Garden State, said she was in town for a funeral and had stepped out of her car because she was not feeling well when a car thief found their opening.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Basil could be on the loose, running around the borough after the car thief left the vehicle abandoned Friday, the woman believes.