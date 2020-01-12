Crime and Courts
Dina Lohan

Dina Lohan Arrested for DWI, Leaving Long Island Crash Scene: Source

Lohan allegedly left the scene after she was involved in a fender bender in Massapequa on Saturday night

What to Know

  • Dina Lohan has been arrested for allegedly drunk driving and leaving the scene of an accident on Long Island, a source says
  • The other driver involved in the crash followed Lohan to Merrick, where she was arrested, the source said

Dina Lohan, the mother of actress Lindsay Lohan, has been arrested for allegedly drunk driving and leaving the scene of an accident on Long Island, a law enforcement source says. 

The elder Lohan allegedly left the scene after she was involved in a fender bender in Massapequa on Saturday night, the law enforcement source said. 

The other driver involved in the crash followed Lohan to Merrick, where she was arrested, according to the source. 

Lohan was expected to appear in court on Sunday. Her attorney information wasn’t immediately available. 

The Sunday incident wasn't Lohan's first DWI arrest. In 2014, she pleaded guilty to aggravated driving while intoxicated and speeding in connection with a 2013 traffic stop.

Lohan forfeited her driver's license for a year after that arrest.

