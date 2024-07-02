‘Devastating' fire damages beloved Peter Pan Diner on Long Island, owner vows to rebuild

Outside the beloved Peter Pan diner in Bay Shore, there were lots of tears Tuesday. The popular diner, which opened in 1955 and has been run by the Lentzeres family since 1959, is closed following a significant fire.

The pre-dawn fire gutted the kitchen with smoke, while water and smoke damage was present throughout the rest of the restaurant, which was closed at the time. No injuries were reported. Owner Peter Lentzeres says the whole interior might need to be renovated.

Lentzeres said he received a call around 2 a.m. saying “the diner is on fire.”

“It was like a bad dream," he said. "I am gonna miss this place. I really enjoy my work, and my job."

Officials suspect the fire started in the kitchen, which according to Lentzeres was completely destroyed. But the owner has vowed to reopen.

The loss was "devastating," Lentzeres said, but adds “we’re gonna rebuild. We’re gonna come back.”

One side of the front door was boarded up with electrical cables going inside the other door. A Fourth of July display was on the windows at the front of the diner, but unfortunately, the restaurant won't be open for the holiday weekend as the cleanup continues.

Staff members gathered at the diner to comfort one another after losing their place of employment. Elsa Talavera worked at the restaurant for 13 years.

“I couldn’t stop crying," she said. "It’s so sad. I just can’t believe it. It’s overwhelming. This is like family.”

Waitress Laura Rizzo also gathered with her fellow diner workers on Tuesday, sharing tears and a sense of loss for what they said was more than a job.

"I’m attached. This is my family. These are my sisters," said Rizzo.

Longtime customer Chastity Mott, 23, drove from her home in Port Jefferson to see the damage. She would go to the diner three to four times a week for the French toast bites. She describes the diner as "home."

"I have come here since I [was] 7 years old," Mott said. "I was heartbroken.”

The diner features a photo collage of famous customers, who have included Hillary Clinton and Rod Stewart. The diner also has had a wall of honor posting photos of local veterans in uniform.

A new sign outside the diner on Tuesday afternoon read "Peter Pan Diner and their employees are in the Community's Thoughts and Prayers."