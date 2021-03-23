Rockland County

Destructive Fire Forces Evacuations at Spring Valley Assisted Living Home

NBC Universal, Inc.

Massive flames broke out Tuesday at a Rockland County assisted living facility, forcing residents to evacuate as firefighters from multiple agencies worked on getting the blaze under control.

Authorities say the fire at Evergreen Court Home for Adults on Lafayette Street in Spring Valley started around 1:40 a.m. and they were still trying to put out the flames hours later. It's still unclear whether anyone was injured in the fire but the flames were so destructive that they collapsed the second floor of the nursing home.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Volunteers with the Chaverim of Rockland were able to get a number of residents into a bus to be evacuated to another facility, according to witness Benny Polatseck.

Local

Cuomo Under Fire 1 hour ago

NY Lawmakers to Hold Judiciary Meeting Over Cuomo's Impeachment Investigation

Orange County 4 hours ago

Construction Worker Dies After Trench Collapses on Him at Orange County Site

It's unclear what started the fire and no other information was immediately available.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Rockland CountySpring Valley
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us