Destructive Fire Forces Evacuations at Spring Valley Assisted Living Home

Massive flames broke out Tuesday at a Rockland County assisted living facility, forcing residents to evacuate as firefighters from multiple agencies worked on getting the blaze under control.

Authorities say the fire at Evergreen Court Home for Adults on Lafayette Street in Spring Valley started around 1:40 a.m. and they were still trying to put out the flames hours later. It's still unclear whether anyone was injured in the fire but the flames were so destructive that they collapsed the second floor of the nursing home.

Volunteers with the Chaverim of Rockland were able to get a number of residents into a bus to be evacuated to another facility, according to witness Benny Polatseck.

It's unclear what started the fire and no other information was immediately available.