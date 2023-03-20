DeCamp Bus Lines to Cease Commuter Services To and From NYC

What to Know DeCamp Bus Lines, based in New Jersey, will be ceasing commuter services to and from New York City effective April 7 after failing to recapture pre-pandemic ridership levels.

According to a customer notice, DeCap will no longer operate the bus routes: 33, 66/66R, 44, 99, 88, 32, and 100 as of April 8.

However, DeCamp will continue operating daily charter, shuttle and casino services.

DeCamp Bus Lines, based in New Jersey, will be ceasing commuter services to and from New York City effective April 7 after failing to recapture pre-pandemic ridership levels.

"As we pass the three-year mark from the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic, DeCamp Bus Lines has struggled to recapture daily commuter passengers as work-from-home, telecommuting and flex schedules severely reduced daily commuting to New York City," the company said in a customer notice. "Despite our best efforts, monthly ridership averages 20 percent or less of pre-COVID levels."

According to a customer notice, DeCap will no longer operate the bus routes: 33, 66/66R, 44, 99, 88, 32, and 100 as of April 8. However, DeCamp will continue operating daily charter, shuttle and casino services.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

While the company has experienced a severe reduction in their ridership numbers, it managed to sustain commuter services "thanks to the various federal and state financial assistance programs," DeCamp said.

"But, without further assistance on the horizon, the economic losses from continued operations of the commuter services are too much to bear."

In its notice, the company went on to express its "heartfelt gratitude for [customers] continued support throughout the years."

DeCamp is the oldest, privately-owned and operated bus company in the State of New Jersey, according to the company's website.

Commuters with unused, unexpired DeCamp tickets can return them to DeCamp Bus Lines for a refund.