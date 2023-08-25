Debate settled? Central Jersey is officially on New Jersey's map

New legislation in New Jersey is putting a decades old debate to bed: Central Jersey is officially a region recognized by the state.

According to the state, that region includes Hunterdon, Mercer, Somerset and Middlesex counties.

With the stroke of a pen Thursday morning, Gov. Phil Murphy literally put Central Jersey on the map by redrawing the state's tourism map to promote the unique region in the state.

"This is a real part of the state. As I mentioned, it is obviously centrally located; huge innovation economy; especially bio life sciences, pharmaceuticals, institutions of high education; and a lot of really cool things to do, whether its wineries, canals, trails," Murphy said.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

“After 235 years since the founding of our great state, Central Jersey is finally on the map,” said Senator Andrew Zwicker, one of the bill's prime sponsors.

So what exactly does the bill require of a newly recognized Central Jersey?

The governor's office says the New Jersey Division of Travel and Tourism must incorporate the newly redrawn map in all marketing campaigns, in publications and the state's official tourism site.

“While the very existence of the middle of our state has long been the subject of debate, we are long overdue in designating Central Jersey as the hub of tourism, innovation, and history that it is," Zwicker said.

Like any good debate, it's hard to say if the matter is truly settled.

Murphy signed the bill a few steps away from where General George Washington set up winter headquarters in Somerville in 1778. More Revolutionary War battles were fought in New Jersey than any other state.

Kimba Maciel says it will be nice, though, not to fight just to call Central Jersey what it is.

"There's a lot of different areas in New Jersey," she said. "You can't sum us all up, we're unique."