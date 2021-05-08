Death of 12-Year-Old NYC Boy Under Investigation After Reports of School Bullying

Police in New York City are investigating the death of a 12-year-old boy who was complaining of head pain after reports he was punched in the head at school, officials said Saturday.

The boy died Friday at Kings County Hospital in Brooklyn after he was transported by EMS for complaints of head pain. The NYPD said the boy did not have any clear signs of trauma.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police officials on Saturday confirmed reports that the boy had been punched in the head by a classmate.

The Daily News reported that the boy, identified as Romy Vilsaint, stayed home sick from Public School 361 in East Flatbush on Friday after back-to-back days of bullying.

“He had a severe headache. He started vomiting. My mom [Romy’s aunt] found the vomit in the bucket and gave him a shower,” Romy’s cousin, Roodwiny Exantus, told the Daily News. “She said he couldn’t walk.”

The family said Romy was beaten by two boys on Wednesday as school was letting out. They also said a second attack occurred at the school on Thursday when a boy was allegedly dared $1 to punch Romy in the back of the head.

Police had made no arrests but said their investigation was ongoing.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.