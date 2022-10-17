Death Mystery Unfolding in NYC After Evidence Upends Murder-Suicide Theory

An apparent murder-suicide that unfolded in Brooklyn early Friday now seems to be a double homicide, authorities said Monday -- though they didn't immediately elaborate on the evidence that turned the case on its head.

According to the NYPD, a 61-year-old woman, Delma Mateo, was found stabbed to death in the hallway of her Sunset Park apartment on Sixth Avenue around 2 a.m. that day. She had multiple lacerations to her head, neck and torso.

Just outside the building, on the pavement, cops found the body of 52-year-old Felix Santiago, who lived at the same address. It's not clear if he lived in the same apartment as Mateo. The NYPD said his body had signs of trauma consistent with a fall from a higher elevation, and a knife was found near his body.

Investigators thought the case looked like a murder-suicide. Early Monday, cops reclassified it as a double homicide. It wasn't immediately clear if autopsy findings or other evidence yielded the change in designation.

lt also wasn't known if authorities had any potential suspects. Cops found the bodies after responding to a 911 call for help at the building. They spoke to the person who called 911 and that individual reported hearing a commotion from apartment 4A. Officers gained entry and found Mateo dead in her hallway. Then they found Santiago outside.

Police say their investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.