Dead Man Found on Subway in Manhattan

Police are investigating the death of a man in his 60s who was found slumped over to his side, on a northbound C train in Manhattan Thursday, officials say.
Cops responding to a call for help at the 168th Street station shortly before 9:30 p.m. found the man unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say there were no obvious signs of trauma to the man's body. The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine how he died.
No further details were immediately available.
