Dead Infant Found in Brooklyn Dumpster

Police are investigating the death of an infant who was found in a dumpster in Brooklyn after a woman called cops Wednesday saying she had given birth but could not account for the baby's whereabouts, authorities said.

Officers responding to the call shortly before 5 p.m. checked out the woman's West 28th Street home and found nothing. The Emergency Service Unit was called in and that unit found the infant unresponsive in a dumpster on West 27th Street, not far from the home NYPD cops had just checked.

It wasn't clear if the baby had been born alive, nor were other details immediately made available. The investigation is ongoing.