NYC woman among crash victims in Potomac River, mayor says

A New York woman was aboard the American Airlines jet when the plane collided with an Army Blackhawk helicopter over the Potomac River, Mayor Eric Adams revealed Friday.

Melissa Jane Nicandri, 28, was identified two days after the tragic crash by the mayor in a social media post.

"Today, we learned that one of the 67 victims of the heartbreaking crash on Wednesday was a fellow New Yorker, Melissa Jane Nicandri. At just 28 years old, her life was tragically cut short," Adams posted on X. "My heart and my prayers go out to her loved ones."

It wasn't immediately clear yet if Nicandri's body had been recovered as of Friday afternoon. First responders had returned to the river for another day as part of the recovery and investigation after the midair crash killed 67 people.

More than 40 bodies have been pulled from the river as the massive recovery effort continued, two law enforcement officials said.

Nicandri was traveling back to New York following a work trip in Kansas and had a connection through Reagan National Airport, her mother told Gothamist.

“She was an amazing woman, she was an amazing girl and had so much going for her,” Stacie Nicandri told Gothamist.

The plane carried 60 passengers and four crew members, and three soldiers were aboard the helicopter.