Daylight Anti-Semitic Beatdown Sends Jewish Man to NYC Hospital

Police say a violent attack in Brooklyn hospitalized a 32-year-old man wearing traditional Jewish clothing Friday afternoon.

The victim was approached by an unknown assailant at President Street and Utica Avenue in Crown Heights around 3 p.m. Friday, according to police.

They said the suspect started punching the man in the head and kicking him in the legs, all while making anti-Semitic remarks.

The NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force is said to be investigating the incident.

Police said the victim was transported to a hospital in Cobble Hill.

The suspect, who ran in the direction of Schenectady Avenue, wore a black jacket, gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black sneakers.

