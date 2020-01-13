Daughter Injured After Getting Shot by Father in Brooklyn: Police

A daughter was injured in Brooklyn Monday afternoon after getting shot by her own father, police said.

The shooting occurred just before 4:30 p.m., according to cops. The 48-year-old woman was hit in the elbow by the gunfire, a law enforcement source said.

She was rushed to the hospital, where she was being treated for injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

The 69-year-old father was taken into police custody, and it was not immediately clear what charges he would face.

An investigation is ongoing.