Data of More Than 800,000 NYC Public School Students Compromised in Data Hack

In what may be the largest breach of student data in U.S. history, personal information for roughly 820,000 current and former New York City public school students has been compromised, NBC New York has confirmed.

According to the city's Department of Education, the breach occurred in January when an online grading system and attendance system used by many public schools was hacked.

Education officials blasted Illuminate Education, the California-based company behind the system, claiming it fudged its cybersecurity protocols.

The company has not disclosed what, if anything, had been done with the data. The Department of Education is asking the NYPD, FBI and state attorney general's office to investigate the hack.