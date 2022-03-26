NYC Schools

Data of More Than 800,000 NYC Public School Students Compromised in Data Hack

A computer programmer or hacker prints a code on a laptop keyboard to break into a secret organization system. Internet crime concept.
Rapeepong Puttakumwong

In what may be the largest breach of student data in U.S. history, personal information for roughly 820,000 current and former New York City public school students has been compromised, NBC New York has confirmed.

According to the city's Department of Education, the breach occurred in January when an online grading system and attendance system used by many public schools was hacked.

Education officials blasted Illuminate Education, the California-based company behind the system, claiming it fudged its cybersecurity protocols.

The company has not disclosed what, if anything, had been done with the data. The Department of Education is asking the NYPD, FBI and state attorney general's office to investigate the hack.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

NYC Schoolshackingdata breach
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us