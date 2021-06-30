Cyclist Struck, Killed By Postal Service Truck Near Central Park on Upper West Side

A bicyclist was struck and killed by a mail truck while riding along Central Park on the Upper West Side Tuesday evening, police said.

The 71-year-old man was riding north on Central Park West when he was hit by the U.S. Postal Service truck as it was trying to turn right onto the 86th Street Transverse, according to police.

The cyclist, who has not been identified, was rushed to Saint Luke's Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

No arrests have been made, and an investigation into the collision is ongoing.