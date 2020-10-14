Cuomo Fines Promoters $20K, Yanks Permit Rights From Southampton Over ‘Appalling' Concert

The promoters of a sold-out charity concert in the Hamptons that drew harsh criticism for social distancing violations over the summer will be fined $20,000 -- and Southampton will no longer be able to approve group gathering permits without prior approval from the state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.

The state Department of Health launched an immediate investigation into the July "drive-in" concert, headlined by The Chainsmokers, after images of large crowds went viral on social media. At the time, Cuomo said he was "appalled" by what he saw. On Wednesday, he still appeared to be in disbelief it happened.

"Frankly, I don't understand what they were thinking," Cuomo said.

The idea had been to allow attendees to enjoy the performances from inside their vehicles or outside but within parking spot lines. But some footage, including one video that has been viewed millions of times, seemed to show people mingling, many of them without masks.

Videos from a concert held in Southampton on Saturday show egregious social distancing violations. I am appalled.



The Department of Health will conduct an investigation.



We have no tolerance for the illegal & reckless endangerment of public health.

The event had all the promise of a safe and fun experience, at least as detailed by the organizers' webpage and given the restrictions outlined in the town's response to Zucker. Both described how ticket holders were given 20-by-20 foot or 20-by-15 foot parking spaces that were not to be left except for restroom access. The size of the space depended on the ticket price, some of which went for up to $25,000.

Face coverings, which the town said were given out to all guests, were required for event staff and concertgoers who left their "assigned tailgate area" to use the restroom. Hand sanitizing stations were also positioned in every row of the concert area, along with two security guards per row assigned to enforcement.

All was going well -- to a point. And local authorities said they shut down the "drive-in" concert once people started to rush the stage. The town later said it was "disturbed" by what unfolded.

"The Town is greatly disturbed by reports of what occurred at the event and are investigating this matter and will hold the organizers accountable," the letter from Southampton Town Attorney James Burke read in part, and offered "official aerial video documenting site conditions" to aid in the state's investigation.

The concert organizers issued a statement as well shortly after the fracas back in July, saying in part that they "made best efforts to ensure New York's social distancing guidelines were properly maintained...the criticism based on a two-second video does not actually depict the entire event. This video is misleading."

The benefit concert was said to raise funds for No Kid Hungry, Southampton Fresh Air Home, and the Children's Medical Fund of New York.