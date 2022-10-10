Crowd Chases Mercedes Benz Driver to NYPD Precinct After Pedestrian Hit

A scary pedestrian collision in the Bronx had a group of bystanders chasing the driver to the nearby police precinct Sunday evening, city officials said.

The driver behind the wheel of a Mercedes Benz was traveling down Creston Avenue around 7:30 p.m. when he slammed into a man crossing at 183rd Street, the Department of Transportation said.

The force of the impact left the 26-year-old pedestrian in critical condition with "severe trauma" to his torso, DOT officials added. He was taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital.

Officials said the driver stuck around, but took off in the direction of the 46th Precinct after "a disorderly group formed causing him to flee for his safety."

There was no word of charges filed against the driver. The investigation is ongoing.