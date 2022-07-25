Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Sex Crime

Woman Violently Groped Inside Brooklyn Subway Station: Police

Getty Images

A woman was violently groped inside a Brooklyn subway station by an attacker who covered her mouth to prevent her from screaming during the terrifying, early-morning ordeal, police said.

The 20-year-old woman was inside the Carroll Street subway station in Carroll Gardens just before 6 a.m. Saturday, according to police. The victim was said to be walking when the alleged attacker came up behind her and grabbed her, touching her inappropriately.

Police said that the suspect put his hand over the woman's mouth to stop her from letting out any screams, but after a struggle, she was finally able to shout out for help.

As she did that, the victim let go and fled back into the station, where he was seen on surveillance cameras. The man, described to be in his 20s with facial hair, was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with an American flag on it, a Brooklyn nets hat, a hooded jacket, blue ripped jeans and white sneakers.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The victim suffered minor injuries, but refused medical attention at the station.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

This article tagged under:

Sex CrimeCrime and CourtsBrooklynsubway crimeCarroll Gardens
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us