Woman survives attack while heading to Sunday church service in Queens

What to Know A woman on her way to Sunday Mass in Queens was attacked by a 68-year-old woman who proceeded to rob her as she lays motionless, police say -- and surveillance video shows the harrowing ordeal.

The surveillance video shows the woman is mere feet away from the front door of Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in the Briarwood section, when suddenly a man who is following her throws her from the top step.

The woman lands on her head and while motionless the video shows her attacker rifling through her pockets, stealing her purse, running off and then stealing her car -- a 2006 Nissan Altima.

A woman on her way to Sunday Mass in Queens was attacked by a 68-year-old woman who proceeded to rob her as she lays motionless, police say -- and surveillance video shows the harrowing ordeal.

The surveillance video shows the woman is mere feet away from the front door of Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in the Briarwood section, when suddenly a man who is following her throws her from the top step. The woman lands on her head and while motionless the video shows her attacker rifling through her pockets, stealing her purse, running off and then stealing her car -- a 2006 Nissan Altima.

"Horrible. I could not believe my eyes. Seeing what he did to this lady," Rev. Konstantinos Kalogridis of St. Demetrios said. "She was coming to church to pray, to participate. I don’t know what kind of a person this is but evil. Pure evil.”

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Parishioners helped the woman, who was taken to the hospital. Rev. Kalogridis visited the victim Sunday. He said the fact that she survived the attack is a miracle.

"She is in stable condition," he said, adding: "She is such a sweet lady. She is a very humble low-key person.”

Detectives have been out canvassing for more evidence in the area of 152nd Street and 84th Road. As police search for the suspect, Kalogridis has a message.

“My message is for him to surrender to the police and repent for this grievous sin he made," he said. Repentance and surrender and do it as soon as possible.”

Police are still searching for the attacker.