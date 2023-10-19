Woman punched in face in anti-Semitic attack at midtown Manhattan subway station: NYPD

A woman was punched in the face in an anti-Semitic attack inside a busy midtown subway station, according to police, who are now searching for her attacker.

The violent incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. Saturday at the Grand Central-42nd Street station, police said. A 29-year-old was in the passageway for the 7 train when she was randomly hit in the face by a man.

When she asked the attacker why he punched her in the face, the suspect said simply it was because "you are Jewish." The man then took off from the station, while the victim suffered minor injuries.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Unit is investigating the incident. No arrests have yet been made.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Anyone with information in regard to the incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website.