Woman Jumps in Stolen Car at Long Island Church, Runs Over Owner's Legs: Police

Police on Long Island say they have the woman in custody responsible for stealing another woman's vehicle and running over her legs in a church parking lot.

The brazen incident occurred Saturday around 6:45 p.m. at St. Mary's Church in Lake Ronkonkoma, Suffolk County Police said.

Police said the vehicle owner parked next to clothing bins and exited, leaving the engine running. That's when the other woman struck.

The owner ran back to her vehicle after the woman hopped into the driver's seat. Police said the owner opened the door and tried to grab the steering wheel when the suspect threw the car in reverse and stepped on the gas.

According to authorities, the door knocked the victim to the ground and the car ran over her legs. The 73-year-old was later taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the car thief, 50, crashed the car into a guardrail and fence, then fled on foot before she was tracked down and arrested later that day. She's being charged with assault and robbery.