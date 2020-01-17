Woman Who Threw Bleach at Victim’s Face at Subway Station Taken Into Police Custody

What to Know Police have brought into custody the suspect accused of throwing bleach in a woman's face at a Manhattan subway station

A 37-year-old woman was the victim of the unprovoked attack near the subway booth at 7th Avenue and West 14th Street, and police apprehended a 40-year-old woman

Another witness was close enough that the bleach spilled onto him and his clothing before the suspect quietly left the station

The victim was standing near the subway booth at 7th Avenue and West 14th Street Thursday afternoon when the woman threw the liquid at her, police said. She suffered minor burns, according to the FDNY, and was taken to Lenox Hill Hospital for treatment.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison tweeted Friday afternoon that the 40-year-old woman had been apprehended. Charges she was facing were not immediately clear.

One witness was close enough to the women that he got bleach splashed on him, and described seeing the alleged attacker silently walking up to the victim.

"She got my sneakers and everything," he said, showing the bleach stains on his pants and shoes.

The witness said the attacker then quietly walked out of the subway station.

Earlier on Friday, police released a surveillance photo of the suspect and said the investigation is ongoing.

If you come in contact with bleach, Dr. Peter Shearer, the Chief Medical Officer at Mount Sinai in Brooklyn, recommends flushing the area with water as much as possible.

"Bleach can cause a mild irritation to the skin. It's a little bit more dangerous and can cause inflammation to the mucus membrane like the lining of your mouth or even your eyes," he said.