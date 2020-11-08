Woman, 89, Attacked During Early Morning Home Invasion: NYPD

A man in his 50s broke into a Bronx home over the weekend and robbed the 89-year-old woman in her bedroom, police said.

The break-in occurred around 2 a.m. in the Longwood section of the Bronx early Saturday. The suspect used an unlocked back door to access the woman's apartment near Beck Street and Longwood Avenue, police said.

The man entered the bedroom, took the woman and threw her onto the bed, police said. He allegedly then demanded cash and got away with $100.

The woman suffered minor injuries but was expected to be OK.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect moving through the victim's backyard. They believe the man is in his 50s and approximately 6 feet tall.