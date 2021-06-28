Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Jersey City

Woman, 78, Found Dead in NJ Unit After 3-Hour Standoff

52242103LWS102_BTK
Larry W. Smith/Getty Images

Authorities are investigating the death of a New Jersey woman whose body was found in an apartment after a three-hour standoff with another resident.

The Hudson County prosecutor's office says Jersey City police were called shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday to check on the welfare of a person on the fourth floor of an apartment building,

Prosecutors say a 53-year-old woman had barricaded herself in the apartment and wouldn't allow officers inside. Just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday, the woman allowed officers in and they found a 78-year-old woman dead.

The circumstances of the woman's death are under investigation, and the cause and manner of death will be determined by the regional medical examiner. Her name wasn't immediately released.

The other woman, who also resides at the unit was detained by officers, and police and prosecutors are investigating.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Jersey City
