Wife Charged After Missing Husband's Body Found in NY River

Police tape
Getty Images

An upstate New York woman has been charged with murder after the body of her missing husband was found in a river, police said.

Linda Martinez, of Clyde, was arrested Wednesday for the murder of her husband, Rafael Martinez, New York state police said.

Rafael Martinez, 59, was reported missing on Sunday. State police assisted by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department and CSX Railroad employees recovered his body from the Seneca River on Wednesday.

Linda Martinez, 53, was awaiting arraignment Thursday on a second-degree murder charge. It wasn’t clear if she had an attorney who could speak for her.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsNew YorkmurderWayne County
