Video Shows Robbers Pose as NYPD Cops In Bronx Home Invasion, Steal $130K in Cash and Jewels

New video shows a home invasion in a posh Bronx neighborhood in which the robbers dressed as NYPD officers in order to get inside the home — before tying up two people inside and swiping $130,000 in cash and jewels, police said.

The robbery took place just after 8 a.m. on Nov. 10 at a house on Country Club Road, in the neighborhood of the same name just off Eastchester Bay. Police said the suspects posed as NYPD officers, as video showed the pair in police sweatsuits. One was seen wearing an NYPD badge around his neck, and one flashed a handgun.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The two victims, a 50-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman, were zip-tied as the robbers raided the house, police said. A senior law enforcement official previously told NBC New York that the woman, identified as the man's ex-wife, showed up during the home invasion.

The men allegedly took $30,000 in cash, $100,000 in jewelry, and fled in a white BMW SUV, police said, which belonged to the woman. The vehicle was recovered shortly after the suspects fled, according to police, about a mile away and still running near the Bruckner Expressway.

Investigators say robbers took tens of thousands of dollars in cash, at least $100,000 worth of jewelry, and a BMW while invading a Bronx home. Gus Rosendale reports.

The woman was eventually able to get out of the house and go across the street to a neighbor. Police found a man zip-tied in the house.

According to a senior law enforcement official who previously spoke with News 4, the heist has some anomalies — like how the didn’t ransack the house and went directly to areas where valuables were located, seemingly knowing where the money and jewels were located.

Police are actively searching for the two suspects, described as white males in their 50s.

The two victims were not hurt. It was unclear why the home was targeted, and why the suspects dressed as police officers appeared to know where to find the jewelry and cash.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with possible information regarding the incident is asked to contact police.